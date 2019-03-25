Unilever (UNIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.53 ($58.75).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

