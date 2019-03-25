Ulta Beauty (ULTA) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ulta Beauty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ulta Beauty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 6 15 0 2.71 Ulta Beauty Competitors 164 618 1026 56 2.52

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $321.32, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Ulta Beauty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 9.80% 36.09% 20.74% Ulta Beauty Competitors 4.40% 4.18% 7.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $6.72 billion $658.56 million 30.46 Ulta Beauty Competitors $7.59 billion $123.03 million -103.28

Ulta Beauty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ulta Beauty. Ulta Beauty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of November 3, 2018, the company operated 1,163 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

