Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

ULTA stock opened at $330.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 29,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.64, for a total value of $9,999,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,939 shares of company stock worth $53,946,681. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

