U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after purchasing an additional 877,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,074,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 834,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

