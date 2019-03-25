Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 612,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $141.53.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,467.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $807,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

