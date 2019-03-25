Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inphi by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $259,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inphi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inphi by 186.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inphi by 71.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 208,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.44, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.42. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $45.08.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,430. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Inphi Co. (IPHI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/two-sigma-securities-llc-buys-new-stake-in-inphi-co-iphi.html.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.