Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282,286 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,904 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,253,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

WRE opened at $27.78 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

