Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in PolyOne Co. (POL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,654,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE POL opened at $28.60 on Monday. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.90 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.46%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

