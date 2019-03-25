Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,117 shares of the software’s stock after selling 185,452 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.36% of Altair Engineering worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,727 shares of the software’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,295,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,317 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,603 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Kowal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350. Company insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

