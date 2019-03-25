Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 48,927 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1,656.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 942,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $184.50 on Monday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.27.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-48927-shares-of-wex-inc-wex.html.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.