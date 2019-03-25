Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.37 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of Schneider National worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 295,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schneider National by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Schneider National by 274.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Schneider National by 1,963.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
NYSE SNDR opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
