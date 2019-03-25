Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.37 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.50% of Schneider National worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 295,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schneider National by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Schneider National by 274.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Schneider National by 1,963.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $5,293,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,378,534 shares in the company, valued at $29,666,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,379,424.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.37 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-16-37-million-position-in-schneider-national-inc-sndr.html.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.