Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after purchasing an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 205,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 62.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 267,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $121,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 5,710 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $554,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,858.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $102.52 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 204.42% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

