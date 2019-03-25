Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Sells $39,050.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $39,587.50.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $42,862.50.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $41,212.50.

On Monday, January 7th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.02 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

