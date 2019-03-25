Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $33,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after buying an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,660,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

