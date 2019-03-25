Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.72 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

