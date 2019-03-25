Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $16,195,430.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 14.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 89.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

