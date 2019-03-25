TVR Capital Management LP Has $6.45 Million Position in Ensco Plc (ESV)

TVR Capital Management LP increased its position in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 372.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,364 shares during the quarter. Ensco accounts for approximately 11.2% of TVR Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TVR Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ensco were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 883,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ensco by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Ensco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Ensco by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ensco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ensco alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESV. DNB Markets raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of ESV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. 1,684,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,564,758. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/tvr-capital-management-lp-has-6-45-million-position-in-ensco-plc-esv.html.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.