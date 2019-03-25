Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.82. 934,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.