TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 211.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $419.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

