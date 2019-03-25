TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

TRST opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,593,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 145,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.