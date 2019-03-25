TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $205.58 million and $37.47 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00025334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Binance, Upbit and Koinex. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00420392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.01618940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00228787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00001367 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 201,917,594 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HBUS, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, Koinex, Binance, Kuna, WazirX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.