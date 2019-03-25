TransUnion (TRU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $149,253.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,243 shares in the company, valued at $21,502,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $593,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

