TransAlta (TAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.17

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 34482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.
