TransAlta (TAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.17

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 34482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

