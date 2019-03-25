Traders Buy Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $70.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.50 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ProShares Ultra Health Care had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. ProShares Ultra Health Care traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $102.16

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 31.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

