TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLG. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.59 ($30.92).

Shares of TLG opened at €26.50 ($30.81) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 52 week high of €27.08 ($31.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

