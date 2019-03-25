TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €22.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.59 ($30.92).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TLG opened at €26.50 ($30.81) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 1-year high of €27.08 ($31.49). The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.