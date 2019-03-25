Titan Machinery (TITN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $423.48 million, a PE ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Titan Machinery worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

