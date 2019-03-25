Thunderstake Reaches Market Cap of $23,615.00 (TSC)

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Thunderstake has a total market cap of $23,615.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunderstake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Thunderstake has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunderstake alerts:

FLO (FLO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001829 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Thunderstake Profile

Thunderstake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 588,151,444 coins. Thunderstake’s official website is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Buying and Selling Thunderstake

Thunderstake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunderstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunderstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunderstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.