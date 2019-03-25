Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,850 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-trims-position-in-brown-brown-inc-bro.html.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.