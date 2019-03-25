Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,740 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $7,030,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,261.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,929 shares of company stock worth $52,981,438 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.74.

NOW stock opened at $240.89 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,740 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-sells-10740-shares-of-servicenow-inc-now.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.