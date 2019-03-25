Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 104,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,287,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.96.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Shea bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.43 per share, with a total value of $29,414.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

