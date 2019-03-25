Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 154,535 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,535 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.00% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.94, a P/E/G ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.75. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $953,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,169,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,072. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

