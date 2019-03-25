Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $263.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $199.85 and a one year high of $271.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.73.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

