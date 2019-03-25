Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.64.

Shares of TMO opened at $263.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.85 and a 1 year high of $271.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

