TFI International Inc (TFII) Receives C$48.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at C$38.90 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$32.06 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total value of C$3,621,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,240,320.32.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.