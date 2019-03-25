TFI International Inc (TFII) Receives C$48.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.64.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
TFII stock opened at C$38.90 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$32.06 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.