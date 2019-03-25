Tezos (Pre-Launch) Price Down 12% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinone, RightBTC and Gatecoin. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017827 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, RightBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Huobi, UEX, Gatecoin and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

