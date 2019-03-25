Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $2,136,670.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,397.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,988 shares of company stock worth $2,917,256. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $60.60 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

