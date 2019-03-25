Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 662 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after purchasing an additional 332,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 714,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

