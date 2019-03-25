Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Engility were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Engility in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Engility by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Engility by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 42,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Engility by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Engility by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Engility stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Engility Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

Engility Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

