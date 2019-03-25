Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Control4 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,457,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,705,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,705,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,275,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of CTRL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Control4 Corp has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $167,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $177,141.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,813 shares of company stock worth $359,169. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

