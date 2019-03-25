TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

TTI stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 749.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 234,875 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 373.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 57,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,019,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,910 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 852,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,939,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.