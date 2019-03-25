TeslaCoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (TES)

TeslaCoin (CURRENCY:TES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. TeslaCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,368.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TeslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TeslaCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TeslaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TeslaCoin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TeslaCoin Profile

TeslaCoin (TES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2014. TeslaCoin’s total supply is 78,800,930 coins. The Reddit community for TeslaCoin is /r/Teslamovement and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TeslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Teslacoins . TeslaCoin’s official website is tesla-coin.com

Buying and Selling TeslaCoin

TeslaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TeslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TeslaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.