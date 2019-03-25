Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Territorial Bancorp worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $204,264.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,218.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBNK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

