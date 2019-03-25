Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,463,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,835 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 326.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/terra-nova-asset-management-llc-has-616000-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.