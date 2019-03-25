Terex Co. (TEX) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Terex by 2,657.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 757,245 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $45,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

