Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Snap Inc (SNAP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Snap by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,157,000. Finally, Circle Road Advisors LP acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $117,627.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,290,834 shares in the company, valued at $13,218,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $85,557.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,852,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,846.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,457,080 shares of company stock worth $63,985,220 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 209,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,679,742. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

