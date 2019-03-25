Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 289,858 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE THC opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

