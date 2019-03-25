Media stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Shares of TCEHY opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.20” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/tencent-holding-adr-tcehy-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-1-20.html.

TCEHY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.