TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.20

Media stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of TCEHY opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.
About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.
