Tenaris (TS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE TS opened at $29.20 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Tenaris by 724.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,063,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721,069 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,023,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,116,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

