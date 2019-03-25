Teck Resources (TECK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

